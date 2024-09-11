How To Hack Your Starbucks' Cookie Crumble Frap For The Perfect Fall Treat

All across the country, seasonal food and drink lovers are rejoicing now that Starbucks' pumpkin season has begun with new and returning items. Next to the usual Pumpkin Spice Latte and new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, Frappuccino drinkers are ready to fuse Starbucks' seasonal pumpkin sauce into more of their favorite frozen drink varieties. If you're a fan of combining the warm and comforting essence of pumpkin with rich and creamy chocolate, the next time you're at Starbucks, consider upgrading your traditional Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with pumpkin sauce.

Not everyone may be privy to the secret menu items and creative recipe concoctions born from the brains of Starbucks lovers around the globe. However, one of the most rewarding benefits of ordering drinks at this popular coffee chain is customizability. With specific ordering, you can fuse the brand's Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino into one delicious seasonal beverage.

While most Starbucks Frappuccinos' start with whole milk and pumps of Frappuccino coffee base, you have a lot of creative freedom by way of sauces, syrups, and other extras. Beyond transforming a traditional Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino into a seasonal cookie delight by including Java chips and a pump or two of mocha syrup, you can also infuse the flavor of fall into a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and make an epic, dessert-like beverage.