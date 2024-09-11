For The Best Store-Bought Spaghetti, Look To A Classic Brand

We live in a time of infinite pasta choices, from angel hair to rigatoni. But even though we can choose from hundreds of different shapes of noodles these days, nothing can ever beat a bowl of classic spaghetti. We love the stringy stuff at Daily Meal so much that we have at least 25 different recipes that will remind you of your childhood, but please make sure you're buying a quality box of spaghetti before you start cooking. For our money, Al Bronzo Barilla Spaghetti is the best store-bought dried pasta you can get.

Barilla's premium pasta managed to beat out several other impressive contenders in our ultimate ranking of boxed spaghetti brands, including De Cecco, Dreamfields, and even Barilla's own regular spaghetti (in the blue box). While the ingredients aren't wildly different from brand to brand, the difference comes down to texture and sauce-ability. "The texture was where this pasta really hit it out of the ballpark," said Daily Meal writer Monika Sudakov, who performed the spaghetti tasting for our ranking. What's Barilla's secret? The winning noodles are made using bronze metal plates called "dies," which create a rough, raggedy texture on the pasta that grabs onto sauce and won't let go.