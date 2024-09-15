Trust Us, It's Just Not Worth Buying Canned Noodles

The main draw of canned pasta is that it saves time, which we can't deny is true. A can of Campbell's Spaghettios, for example, can be hot and ready in about four minutes if you use the microwave, and about the same time if you heat them up on the stove. The problem is, canned spaghetti kinda tastes like tomato soup and the noodles are fat and mushy from absorbing moisture in the can. Not only that, it really doesn't take much longer to boil dried pasta on the stove. In fact, most long noodle pasta like spaghetti, linguini, and tagliatelle only takes eight to 10 minutes to boil, and angel hair pasta only takes three to five minutes.

So while Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs might taste like your childhood, you could actually have fresh boiled, al dente spaghetti on the table with only six extra minutes of cooking time if you made regular dried spaghetti, instead. The only time canned pasta is really a good option are times where you can't use a stove to boil pasta, like camping or in a work break room. Even then, it's still better to make a big batch pasta and sauce to eat ahead of time, because the sauce will reheat the pasta perfectly, especially in the microwave.

You might be thinking, "Well, canned noodles are cheaper." But you'd be wrong again if you worked out the math.