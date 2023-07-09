13 Canned Foods You Should Avoid At The Grocery Store

It's no secret that canned foods are popular. Since its inception in the late 18th century, the process of canning foods to extend their lifespan has been a common method of preparation. And today, if you head into any grocery store or supermarket, you'll find shelf after shelf stacked high with identically-sized cans containing a dizzying selection of different types of foods.

With the size of the canned food market only set to get bigger and an estimated market value of over 25 billion dollars by 2033, according to Future Market Insights, it's clear that there's never been a better time to be in the canning game. But not all canned foods are created equal. While certain types of canned products can make a food taste better or take the hassle out of preparing it, other canned products may not be worth the hard-earned money you're spending on them. But when something's sealed in a metal can, invisible to the naked eye until you open it up in your kitchen, how can you tell what's worth spending your hard-earned cash on and what's not? We're here to give you the lowdown on all of the canned foods that are best left on the shelf.