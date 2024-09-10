The Easy Trick For Adorable Pumpkin-Shaped Cinnamon Rolls This Fall

While a bundt pan is all you need for the perfect pumpkin-shaped cake, this cinnamon roll trick requires a little more of a hands-on approach. And if you've ever made pumpkin-shaped dinner rolls or gnocchi, you might be familiar with this strategy.

To get started, you'll just need to prepare and shape your cinnamon rolls as you normally would. Once you get to the point where you'd usually pop them in the oven, take a beat to create the pumpkin shape. You can do this by setting the roll in the center of your string, pulling each end up and over the bun, crossing at the center, and wrapping the ends back down the sides perpendicular to the first indentations (this will create four quadrants). From there, repeat the process so that you ultimately have eight equal sections, mimicking the shape of a pumpkin. Tie up your string so that it's secure but not too tight. Once you bake your buns, they'll puff up around the string and retain that iconic look.

Give these rolls a little time to cool before removing the string, and from there you can complete the look by adding a cinnamon stick stem. Then, slather them with your favorite glaze and sprinkle with a little extra pumpkin spice powder. All that's left to do from there is pull on your coziest sweater, roll up your sleeves, and dig in.