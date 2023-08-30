A Bundt Pan Is All You Need For The Perfect Pumpkin-Shaped Cake

As temperatures outside slowly switch from sweltering to autumnally pleasant, you may find yourself contemplating which meals and desserts you'd like to make once fall finally arrives. While many of us enjoy warm and comforting foods during the season (like bowls of slow cooker beef stew and mulled wine, for example), nothing is more synonymous with autumn than pumpkin — or better yet, a classic pumpkin cake. Yet, if you've made a traditional pumpkin cake more than once, you might be looking for a fun and exciting way to upgrade this seasonal dessert. Luckily, all you need is a Bundt pan for a fun and whimsical take on this fall treat.

For the uninitiated, Bundt pans are typically round with a centralized hollow spear, a shape that helps form cakes into decorative rings. They often have ridges or designs and are ideal for dense, structurally sound confections like pound or snacking cakes.

Like Bundt pans, whole pumpkins, too, often have ridges along their skin, so what better way to celebrate the fall season than by using a Bundt pan to make a pumpkin-shaped cake? With a few simple steps, your next pumpkin cake can look like a real orange squash picked fresh from the dirt.