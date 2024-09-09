The Salty Swap Giada De Laurentiis Uses For A Bloody Mary Mocktail
A spicy bloody Mary is a brunch staple and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis makes a mean one. But before your mouth starts to salivate, don't expect her to use traditional ingredients to mix it up. Per her website, the cookbook author and entrepreneur puts an Italian spin on this classic brunch cocktail, shunning the conventional combination of tomato juice or v-8, tabasco sauce, horseradish, and a sprinkle of black pepper. Instead, De Laurentiis opts for using Calabrian chili paste, a sweet Italian tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, and of course, some garnishes that make you feel like you are at a feast in Pisa; however, if you want to transform this drink into a mocktail for your guests who don't consume alcohol, the blogger says to skip the vodka and use olive brine instead.
Olive brine is the secret weapon in a hot and dirty martini, and you can turn your margarita into a Mexican martini by adding this sodium-rich liquid. But alcohol isn't always necessary for it to exercise its superpower. As De Laurentiis notes, you can use a single tablespoon of your favorite salty green olive brine to keep the vibe of a bloody Mary while making it alcohol-free. This swap works because the vodka really isn't the showstopper of this drink. The tomato juice, along with the seasonings and spicy elements, create the hallmark flavor of this savory cocktail, so much so that no one will even miss the vodka.
Customize your mocktail
Olive brine is a mix of water, vinegar, and salt that has been flavored by the deep and complex flavors of the olives that bathe in it. It adds a rich umami that your drink would otherwise lack without it. When you replace the vodka in your bloody Mary with this ingredient, your taste buds are going to get a lovely snap. What you will love about Giada De Laurentiis' swap is that you can customize it to your taste. A rosemary-infused brine will add an herbaceous note to your bloody Mary while the brine of a stuffed blue cheese olive is going to give it an incredible, punchy, tangy sip. That said, a bloody Mary requires balance. You do not want it to skew too sweet, too spicy, too acidic, or too salty, so be sure to stick to a single tablespoon to start. You can always add more.
This mocktail version of a bloody Mary is also easy to mix as a batch well before your guests arrive. And when it comes to the garnishes, you can still use a traditional rib of celery if you like or you can follow De Laurentiss' lead and pull an Italian job. Make cocktail-sized skewers with complementary cheeses, herbs, cured meats like pepperoni or salami, a wedge of lemon, and pickled vegetables and you're good to go.