Turn Your Margarita Into A Mexican Martini With This Single Addition
Margarita or martini? If you have trouble choosing between these two classics, we've got good news: You don't have to. A clever way exists to combine these cocktails in what's called a Mexican martini.
Mind you, when we say martini, we're talking about the briny aspect of a dirty martini. Because when you add one special ingredient to a margarita, you get the best of both worlds. You've got the sour, citrusy notes of a margarita with the salty, umami flavors of a dirty martini. So, how does that work exactly? It's simple: Prep a martini glass with a salt or Tajin rim and serve a margarita straight up with a splash of olive brine (or a heavy pour if your tastebuds desire). Garnish with a lime wedge and green olives, and voilà, you've got a Mexican martini.
Whether you're a master mixologist or a budding bartender, you know that not all martinis are created equal. Crafting an exquisite cocktail is an art — and a creation worth naming usually has a backstory. So, how was the Mexican martini born? We have all the dirty details, along with the best ingredients to take your Mexican martini from half-hearted to heavenly. Read on because before you know it, you'll be whipping up your own version of this cocktail and slow-mouthing "olive juice" directly into the glass.
The evolution of the Mexican martini
The exact origin of the Mexican martini is a mystery. However, rumor has it that this cocktail was invented several decades ago at the Cedar Door Patio Bar and Grill in Austin, Texas. Much like other cocktails, a slight deviation from the standard margarita led to a cascade of changes, and pretty soon, bartenders had themselves an entirely new cocktail, prompting a new name along with a coveted spot on bar menus across town.
Nowadays, this beverage is somewhat of a Tex-Mex institution, and you'll find variations of all kinds. There's even a Reddit thread dedicated to finding the best Mexican martini in Austin. However, one of these users believes the best of the best is "the original Mexican martini at The Cedar Door."
If you'd like to try a twist on the standard cocktail, the Cedar Door also serves fiery habanero, mezcal, and top-shelf versions. Meanwhile, another Reddit user chimed in, sharing that they're "a fan of the New Mexican Martini at Chuy's." This cocktail uses green-chili-infused tequila and Cointreau for a truly spicy number.
If all this cocktail talk is whetting your palate, you're not alone. And luckily, you don't have to head as far as Austin to enjoy one of its famous Mexican martinis. You can take yourself on a culinary journey right from the comfort of your home — you just need the right ingredients.
How to pick the best ingredients for a Mexican martini
Making this crafty cocktail starts — naturally — with a margarita. There are many types of margaritas but bear in mind that you'll be adding olive brine, so it's best to choose a recipe that blends well with that dirty martini flavor. We recommend a classic margarita with tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice.
When choosing tequila for your margarita, you can stick to basic brands or get fancy with a high-end variety. Silver tequila has lighter, vegetal flavors, while the oak-aged reposado and añejo have toastier notes. Ultimately, you can make a fabulous margarita with any tequila. What's important is that you pick one you enjoy! Meanwhile, you've got several options for orange liqueur. If you don't have a go-to, try Cointreau, a French-made triple sec with a higher alcohol content than most and strong orange peel, cinnamon, and clove flavors. Grand Marnier is a blend of Orange liqueur and cognac, so you get sweeter, spicier notes. And when it comes to lime juice, fresh-squeezed always tops pre-packaged varieties.
Finally, the simplest decision may be the olive brine. We suggest using the excess liquid from a green olive jar since green olives tend to be saltier and tangier than their black counterpart. The brine from stuffed or flavored olives also contributes an interesting component. Mind you, blue cheese-stuffed olives probably wouldn't complement the sour citrus of a margarita, but jalapeño-stuffed ones add the perfect kick.