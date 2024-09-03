Turn Your Margarita Into A Mexican Martini With This Single Addition

Margarita or martini? If you have trouble choosing between these two classics, we've got good news: You don't have to. A clever way exists to combine these cocktails in what's called a Mexican martini.

Mind you, when we say martini, we're talking about the briny aspect of a dirty martini. Because when you add one special ingredient to a margarita, you get the best of both worlds. You've got the sour, citrusy notes of a margarita with the salty, umami flavors of a dirty martini. So, how does that work exactly? It's simple: Prep a martini glass with a salt or Tajin rim and serve a margarita straight up with a splash of olive brine (or a heavy pour if your tastebuds desire). Garnish with a lime wedge and green olives, and voilà, you've got a Mexican martini.

Whether you're a master mixologist or a budding bartender, you know that not all martinis are created equal. Crafting an exquisite cocktail is an art — and a creation worth naming usually has a backstory. So, how was the Mexican martini born? We have all the dirty details, along with the best ingredients to take your Mexican martini from half-hearted to heavenly. Read on because before you know it, you'll be whipping up your own version of this cocktail and slow-mouthing "olive juice" directly into the glass.