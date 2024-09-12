White Vs Red Velvet: Which Cake Came First?

In the 21st century, red velvet cake has emerged as the clear winner of the Great Velvet Cake Popularity War. Bet they didn't teach you about that one in school! While pink, black, blue, and rainbow velvet cakes exist, nothing tops the mass appeal of red velvet. Vividly scarlet and topped with white icing, this perennially beloved confection is a favorite for any cake-eating celebration, especially Valentine's Day. The difference between red and, say, blue velvet cakes comes down to the coloring used to dye the sponge. But how about white velvet, which isn't colored at all? Where does it fit into the pantheon of cakes?

When you start thinking about all those colors of velvet cake, perhaps you've wondered which one was the original. Was it red velvet — the undisputed champ — or perhaps a plain white velvet cake, unadorned by any coloring? White velvet cake is lesser known and very different from red velvet in a big way: Red velvet has cocoa in it, and white velvet does not. It is highly probable that the white velvet cake was the original velvet cake that came on the scene several decades before its red counterpart.