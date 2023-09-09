Red Velvet Vs. Blue Velvet: The Real Difference Between The Two Cakes

Red velvet cake is a classic dessert that most of us are very familiar with. However, what some people might not be so familiar with is something called blue velvet cake. Like red velvet cake, blue velvet cake is a moist cake served with a light (typically cream cheese or ermine) frosting. It's made with food coloring to give it a distinct appearance.

However, while it's true that these cakes have a couple of key similarities, they also have quite a few differences. As you can probably guess from the name, one of the most obvious differences is their color. Red velvet cake has a bright red color to the cake, while blue velvet cake has a Cookie Monster hue.

Still, there's a bit more to know about the differences between red velvet and blue velvet cakes than just their color. Here's a deep dive into what makes each of these cakes unique, from their ingredients list to their backstories.