The Simple Bottle Trick That Will Keep Your Soda Fizzy For Longer

Don't you just hate coming back to your half-full bottle of soda or pop, depending on what you call it, only to find that it's now flat? This is the classic flat soda dilemma, and except for a few people who actually prefer flat soda, almost everyone else finds it disappointing. But what if you don't want to drink it all at once? Well, you're in luck because you're about to discover a cool bottle hack to maintain the fizz in your carbonated beverages for longer; no special gadgets are required.

For this trick, you won't be needing any special tools, just your bare hands. Simply squeeze out as much air as possible from the bottle and lock it tightly. The goal here is to make sure that you put the cap on while the bottle is still crumpled up. It might not look pretty, but it certainly works. You can also use this technique to store sparkling water. If you're wondering how this works, it's straightforward. Squeezing air out creates pressure within the bottle that helps preserve the gas bubbles in your drink.