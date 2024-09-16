When It Comes To Making Fig Spread, Skip The Dried Fruit

What could be more tantalizing than a thick layer of super sweet fig jam to accompany cheese and crackers on a charcuterie board or with nut butter for a fancy PB&J? But making fig jam can be a bit time-consuming. If you use dried figs, they need to be soaked in boiling water before adding the sugar and lemon juice — the flavor isn't as fresh as the delicious, light, newly harvested fig. Fortunately, you can use fresh figs in your jam as an easy alternative to the dried counterpart.

Fresh figs are a delicate fruit, requiring a bit of preparation to make jam with them — though many would argue that the process isn't as time-consuming as soaking dried figs for jam. It's imperative to choose the right type of fig for the job. Did you know that figs come in different varieties? Some are best for snacking on raw, such as the lighter-colored Adriatic fig. For jamming, darker figs work best because they have a lusher, richer flavor. The classic black mission fig is perfect for jams, but other varieties can be used, too, like the deep purple conadria fig. Its interior is jeweled, bright red like a pomegranate, and well-suited to making jams and spreads. The Portuguese fig also makes a delectable jam. Whatever fig you choose, making fig spread is an easy endeavor and sure to please everyone in your family.