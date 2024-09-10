The Absolute Best Way To Cook Artichokes

Artichokes are an inimitable vegetable teeming with fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals. Artichokes also have a complex and harmonious flavor profile marked by nutty accents, hints of sweetness, and herbal grassiness. Despite their depth of flavor, the taste of an artichoke is also delicate, which makes a proper cooking technique essential for preserving its subtleties.

There are various methods for cooking artichokes, such as grilling, roasting, and frying, and Daily Meal spoke with Chef Kieron Hales of Dexter, Michigan, event venue Zingerman's Cornman Farms to ascertain which is best. Of the many options, Hales states that steaming is the optimal technique for cooking artichokes. When they're not properly prepared, artichokes can be tough, sinewy, and hard to eat. Hales asserts that steaming "keeps the texture of the artichokes firm while ensuring a wonderfully tender finish."

Additionally, steaming is a relatively simple process. Once the food is in the steamer, you don't need to constantly monitor it — simply set a timer and let the steam do the work before cooling the artichokes at room temperature for 20 minutes, per Hales' advice. The chef notes that this makes clean-up easier, too, which is sure to be music to the ears of low-maintenance foodies.