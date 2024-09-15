How Long Is Homemade Butterscotch Good For?

When your butterscotch syrup is ready, allow it to cool slightly on the counter before transferring it to an airtight container. Once it is cool enough to comfortably touch, you can pop it in the refrigerator for up to eight weeks, depending on the original freshness of the other ingredients. You can tell if your butterscotch has gone bad because the cream and butter will separate and develop off flavors.

If you don't think you'll use the sauce in the next couple of weeks, it's time to freeze it. It's best to avoid freezing it in glass containers, since they can crack in the freezer when the food inside freezes and expands. But, do put the sauce in a freezer-safe container and leave some headspace for the expansion. You can freeze it for up to six months.

It's handy to freeze the sauce in quantities small enough that you can use everything you defrost, since the texture worsens each time you refreeze it. Besides, smaller packages defrost quicker. Do your defrosting in the refrigerator for safety's sake. Stir it well before using it, since dairy can separate when frozen.