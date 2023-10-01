Can You Actually Freeze Milk?

Freezing foods can be a great way to save not just on grocery trips — but on your budget; if you can nab extra food when it's on sale and preserve it for later, it's a win-win situation. And there are a lot of foods you can freeze; most people know you can freeze meat or fish, but you might not realize things like bread, hard cheese, and even sauerkraut take to freezing pretty well, actually.

But what about other things? Hey, beverages can be frozen, and obviously, water freezes fantastically, so wouldn't other liquids follow the same rules? How about milk? If you can freeze cheese, you can freeze milk, right?

It turns out, the answer is basically "yes, but." Unfrozen milk can still be used for certain things, but if you're wondering whether you will enjoy drinking it, there's an emphatic answer to that question – no, you will not. Drinking unfrozen milk may not be unhealthy, but you will feel like it is. It's an experience you will likely very quickly regret. When unfrozen, the milk will likely be separated and maybe even curdled.