The Frozen Breakfast Sandwich We Didn't Expect To Be One Of The Unhealthiest

Sometimes, even the most creative and passionate cooks just can't mobilize quickly enough in the morning to whip together a from-scratch meal. And yet, given that breakfast is arguably the most important of the day, it may not be the best idea to simply rely on doughnuts or sugary cereal to fill the tank.

Fortunately, the freezer section of your grocery store has you covered, and there's a whole array of grab and go options that require nothing more than a quick trip through the microwave to be ready for you. From breakfast burritos to English muffins to waffle sausage sandwiches, there's a quick and easy solution for just about any hunger level, palate, and dietary preference.

Unfortunately, however, some of these convenience picks aren't the most nutritious, and if you're in a hurry, you may not have time to look super closely at the label — so we did it for you, and ranked 12 of the unhealthiest frozen breakfast foods you can buy. And despite being a plant-based selection, the one that surprised us and felt the least healthy of all was the Field Roast Classic Style Sausage, Egg & Cheese Plant-Based Sandwich.