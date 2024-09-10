Plain Store-Bought Cream Cheese Is A Blank Canvas For Delectable Dips

Tangy, rich, and lightly sweet, cream cheese is the perfect topping for bagels or base for a yummy frosting for morning cinnamon rolls. While these may be some of the more common ways to use cream cheese, there's another use for it that you might be overlooking — as a creamy base for dips. And, while you could just smear it on top of the toasted bread in a bruschetta recipe (which is delish), you can get even more creative by crafting flavorful dips with a variety of other ingredients.

Cream cheese, although it has a distinctive tangy flavor, doesn't have an overpowering taste. Plus, it's taste is neutral enough that you can use it to make both sweet and savory dips, depending on your preferences. It's up to you to dictate the flavor by what ingredients and spices you choose to stir into it.

To use cream cheese as a base, remember that it's quite a thick ingredient. As such, you may need to use a liquid ingredient to smooth it out and make it dippable, and an acid such as lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, or even pickle brine to cut the rich dairy.