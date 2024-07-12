Cream Cheese And Bruschetta Is The 2-Ingredient Dip Of The Summer
Wondering what to make with fresh tomatoes as your summer haul starts to pile up? Tomato bruschetta is the perfect finger food for a delicious snack or a low-key cocktail gathering. Those lovely bits of chopped tomato and garlic tossed in olive oil, seasoned to perfection with a sprinkle of salt and fresh basil, and piled onto small slices of toasted bread scream sophisticated soiree. But if you are looking for a way to give your bruschetta a creamy layer that enhances this chunky Italian dip, try adding a smear of cream cheese to the bread before adding your tomatoes.
Adding this spreadable cheese to the toasted bread may seem simple, but the payoff for your taste buds is anything but. Cream cheese has a lovely tang that perfectly matches the acidic yet sweet tomatoes. This little change will balance your flavors, and while the bite will be heartier, it will also be slightly more delicate. And if you want to give your cream cheese a flavor upgrade, add a little garlic salt before you take a knife to this spread. This one ingredient will give it a savory pop, and as a side benefit, your diced tomato adheres to the toast a little better.
Customize your cream cheese
You can also add ingredients like parmesan cheese or goat's cheese, along with thyme or rosemary, into the mix if you want to customize your cream cheese and add several different flavor notes that range from sweet to savory to herby. Consider caramelizing some onions and adding them to your cream cheese for a caramelized onion dip-like spread before you smear it onto your bite-size toasted bread. This combo, along with some basil ribbons, creates a base that craves chopped tomatoes and garlic to top it off. You can even make it in advance if you want.
However, before you add anything to your spreadable cheese, prep for this extra layer for your bruschetta dip so it isn't difficult to mix; it's best to adequately soften cream cheese – whatever brand you like to use. Make certain to let it sit on the counter for about 30 minutes before you try to fold in other cheeses, seasonings, herbs, or sweet elements that get your mouth watering. Or, if you've prepped it in advance, let it soften before spreading it on your toasted bread.
Use a variety of tomatoes
While you can use whatever tomatoes you might have on hand, a cherry or grape tomato will offer you a sweeter taste. Heirloom tomatoes are a good choice, too, because of the range of taste they offer. You can use a combination, along with meaty plum tomatoes, to create a contrast of taste, texture, and even color. But whatever you choose, make sure it is firm, and don't worry about deseeding the tomatoes unless you like a drier bruschetta. Leaving the seeds intact will add another layer of flavor to this dish, and the toasted bread and cream cheese can soak up the tomato, making for a satisfying bruschetta.
Finishing this dish off with balsamic vinegar or glaze is a delicious option. That sweet and mild tartness of this syrupy ingredient rounds out the otherwise astringent nature of the tomato. It also offers a rich flavor that pairs well with your layer of cream cheese. However, if you don't have authentic balsamic vinegar in your pantry, consider using red wine vinegar. It may not be quite the same, but it will definitely give an acidic tomato a little balance.