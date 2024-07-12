Cream Cheese And Bruschetta Is The 2-Ingredient Dip Of The Summer

Wondering what to make with fresh tomatoes as your summer haul starts to pile up? Tomato bruschetta is the perfect finger food for a delicious snack or a low-key cocktail gathering. Those lovely bits of chopped tomato and garlic tossed in olive oil, seasoned to perfection with a sprinkle of salt and fresh basil, and piled onto small slices of toasted bread scream sophisticated soiree. But if you are looking for a way to give your bruschetta a creamy layer that enhances this chunky Italian dip, try adding a smear of cream cheese to the bread before adding your tomatoes.

Adding this spreadable cheese to the toasted bread may seem simple, but the payoff for your taste buds is anything but. Cream cheese has a lovely tang that perfectly matches the acidic yet sweet tomatoes. This little change will balance your flavors, and while the bite will be heartier, it will also be slightly more delicate. And if you want to give your cream cheese a flavor upgrade, add a little garlic salt before you take a knife to this spread. This one ingredient will give it a savory pop, and as a side benefit, your diced tomato adheres to the toast a little better.