Leftover Sloppy Joe Meat Makes For An Excellent Quesadilla Filling

Sloppy Joe filling and quesadillas can even have a lot of seasonings in common, like cumin, paprika, garlic and chili powder. So a little extra sloppy Joe meat can easily be used for quesadillas, either exactly the way you made the it for dinner the first night, or you can add a couple of extra spices to make it a little more Mexican-inspired.

If your recipe for sloppy Joe is pretty traditional, that is, made simply with garlic, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce, try adding chili powder, cumin, oregano and cayenne to give it a more Tex-Mex taste as you warm up the leftover filling. At this point you can sauté any additional veggies you like with the meat, like hot chilis. If you have one handy, you can also add a couple of shakes of powder from a taco seasoning kit, which will work well with the existing flavors.

Once you get the flavor of the meat and veggies to where you want it, or if you like the taste of the original sloppy Joe as-is, spread it out on tortillas and top with grated cheese. Then, cook the quesadillas either on the stove or on a sheet pan in the oven until they are crispy and brown on the outside, and the cheese is melted.