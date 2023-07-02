20 Hacks For Making Pasta You Need To Know

Pasta is one of those meals that seems to be never-ending. Often, you're left with a lot of leftovers. If you want to have an enjoyable experience eating those leftovers, you need to know the best way to warm them up. Relying on the microwave isn't always going to be the best option. However, if you're at the office or somewhere else where it is the only option you have, try adding just a hint of water to the bowl before microwaving it. This will help keep the pasta from getting stuck together.

If you're at home and have more options at your disposal, there are other ways you might find work better than the microwave. If you're reheating pasta without sauce, you can put it in a pot of boiling water for about 25 to 30 seconds. After it has warmed up, you can add the sauce to it.

To reheat pasta that already has sauce on it, you can put it in a saucepan on your stove. Warm the saucepan up over medium heat and a little bit of olive oil, and then toss in your leftover pasta. Be sure to stir it around to ensure that it heats up evenly.