Why Andrew Zimmern Is Still Surprised By His Success - Exclusive

As Andrew Zimmern sees it, some people just have a certain alluring charisma. "If people could figure out why folks want to watch someone week after week, then programmers would have a really easy time of it. And they can't figure it out. And that's why you see a lot of the same people, because people want to watch them," he told Daily Meal. To him, it's an intangible element that's hard to define. "There's no explanation for it other than they're watchable, and I'm really lucky," he said. It was only after expressing his admiration for dinner party expert Bobby Flay that Zimmern was able to admit that he himself was watchable. A lot of people could have told him that already!

As for what's next, Zimmern gave Daily Meal some insight there too: "I have a documentary that I executive produced that's coming out on PBS." Called "Hope in the Water," it will air on PBS on June 19. "It's a three-part natural history doc that I co-produced with David E. Kelley," he said, before singing the writer-producer's praises and expressing the belief that their new documentary will "move the needle on some of the most pressing issues of our time, like our climate crisis and what's happening in our oceans." Could a short documentary on the three ingredients Andrew Zimmern won't eat be next?