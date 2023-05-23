Kraft Singles' Signature Packaging Just Got A Total Revamp

If you ever used Kraft Singles to make grilled cheese, you probably understand the struggle of taking out and opening the slices of cheese. In fact, it's the number-one complaint the brand has received from consumers. But soon, it may be easier to take the cheese out of the wrapper without tearing it apart. Kraft Singles' packaging is getting a revamp, according to a press release obtained by Daily Meal.

Parent company Kraft Heinz is rolling out a package rebrand for its popular Kraft Singles products — Swiss, American, and 2% milk American — this year. The redesign will also be seen in its new ultra-thin and extra-thick American cheese products. The new packaging features a darker blue packaging with a slightly redesigned "Singles" text, along with prominent images of grilled cheese sandwiches.

Most notable, though, are the redesigned wrappers the individual slices of cheese come in. Each wrapper will now include a textured flap to make it easier to find and open individual cheese slices. The package also includes a new "made with real dairy," phrase replacing its previous "always made with milk" graphic.