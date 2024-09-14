Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To The Easiest Toasted Nuts
Any experienced at-home chef knows how to make a mean batch of toasted nuts. Whether you enjoy toasted almonds on a strawberry spinach salad or toasted pistachios on blueberry chia overnight oats, you have probably relied on your stove or oven to get the job done. While there is certainly nothing wrong with using these reliable appliances, if you own an air fryer, the nut-toasting process can be exponentially simplified with only a few steps required.
Those of you who own an air fryer already know how useful this trendy appliance can be when it comes to convenient food preparation. With its unique convection-style fan, air fryers impart a delicious fried-like consistency to all your favorite foods without the use of excess cooking oil — from air fryer "fried" chicken to roasted broccoli — in addition to being low-maintenance. When toasting nuts in an oven, skillet, or microwave, you have to continually monitor the process to ensure adequate results — not so with an air fryer.
Plus, unlike your oven, which typically takes 20 minutes to preheat, air fryers heat up more quickly, making toasted nuts a fast and easy possibility at any stage during meal prep. Additionally, air fryers require 20% to 25% less cooking time than conventional appliances do. For example, your oven may take 10 minutes to effectively toast a batch of whole almonds (with intermittent stirring), while an air fryer can achieve the same results in six minutes.
More reasons to toast nuts in the air fryer
Even though you can still toast nuts perfectly in the microwave, a skillet, or a conventional oven, using these methods requires consistent and active participation. With an air fryer, you only need to pull out your fryer basket to toss the contents once. Plus, due to an air fryer's fan-infused heating system, you don't have to worry about unwanted hotspots or overheating because you turned the dial too high.
Since nuts contain a decent amount of natural oils, they are prone to burning. Skillets are particularly susceptible to toasting mishaps, since nuts can go from golden brown to burnt in a matter of seconds (especially when the stovetop is too hot). Thankfully, with an air fryer's temperature and timer controls, you no longer have to stress.
To toast nuts, set your air fryer to 300 degrees Fahrenheit — but for faster results, you can crank its temp up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for evenly-toasted nuts in as little as three minutes time. Most nuts, whether whole or halved, can be added directly to your fryer basket, but whether or not you need chopped nuts for your next meal, toasting whole nuts is recommended. Since air fryer baskets are equipped with vent holes, you don't want to risk the chance of smaller pieces falling through the open spaces.
Follow these tips when toasting nuts in your air fryer
While chopping nuts post-cooking is the usual route to go, if you plan on toasting small varieties like pistachios or pine nuts, use a baking dish to safeguard your selection. Place smaller nuts in a heat-proof baking dish or cake pan and toast in your air fryer accordingly. You can also use silicone air fryer liners, which can be purchased in a variety of sizes depending on your model.
For uniform toasting, make sure nuts are evenly-spaced, and as with any cooking method, don't wander too far during the toasting process. While the convection fan circulates hot air throughout your air fryer's interior, it's always important to move your food around during the cooking stage. Avoid this common air fryer mistake and toss the nuts at least once, giving them a good jostle about halfway through toasting. When the nuts are finished, give them at least five minutes to cool on a plate.
Now that you have an easy way to toast all your favorite nuts, you can incorporate all kinds of varieties into everyday meals and snacks. Add toasted nuts to your favorite trail mix recipes, or use them to make an extra flavorful basil pesto for tonight's dinner. Toasted nuts also serve as a tasty addition to bowls of ice cream or alongside a hefty slice of flourless chocolate cake.