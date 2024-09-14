Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To The Easiest Toasted Nuts

Any experienced at-home chef knows how to make a mean batch of toasted nuts. Whether you enjoy toasted almonds on a strawberry spinach salad or toasted pistachios on blueberry chia overnight oats, you have probably relied on your stove or oven to get the job done. While there is certainly nothing wrong with using these reliable appliances, if you own an air fryer, the nut-toasting process can be exponentially simplified with only a few steps required.

Those of you who own an air fryer already know how useful this trendy appliance can be when it comes to convenient food preparation. With its unique convection-style fan, air fryers impart a delicious fried-like consistency to all your favorite foods without the use of excess cooking oil — from air fryer "fried" chicken to roasted broccoli — in addition to being low-maintenance. When toasting nuts in an oven, skillet, or microwave, you have to continually monitor the process to ensure adequate results — not so with an air fryer.

Plus, unlike your oven, which typically takes 20 minutes to preheat, air fryers heat up more quickly, making toasted nuts a fast and easy possibility at any stage during meal prep. Additionally, air fryers require 20% to 25% less cooking time than conventional appliances do. For example, your oven may take 10 minutes to effectively toast a batch of whole almonds (with intermittent stirring), while an air fryer can achieve the same results in six minutes.