Pan Drippings Are The Secret To An Unbeatable Salad Dressing

If you pan-fry or roast meat regularly, chances are that once you've taken your meat off the heat, whatever juice is left is going straight into the bin. Unless you've made gravy before, you might not even be familiar with the term pan drippings, which refers to all the brown bits and meat juices left at the bottom of your pan. The richness in flavor from the meat, herbs, and spices makes this liquid something that should be kept in your kitchen for more than just gravy. Instead, consider it as the perfect addition to your next salad dressing.

Pan drippings are a great way to give your salad dressing a flavor boost and make your salad ingredients taste richer and more indulgent. These juices have soaked in all the flavors and browned pieces from the meat and seasonings, which will bring a delicious umami taste to your next salad. If you're making a basic vinaigrette with three parts oil and one part vinegar, you can replace the oil with your reserved pan drippings. If the juices aren't that fatty, use half oil and half drippings instead. Replacing some of the oils with meat juices in creamy dressing recipes could also be a mouthwatering addition, as the fat from your drippings will make your dressing even creamier and silkier. If your meaty liquids are flavorful enough already, feel free to use them on their own as a salad dressing.