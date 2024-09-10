This Refried Bean Mistake Is Probably Ruining Your Homemade Nachos

Your nachos — and the nachos of most restaurants you've ever been to — probably suck. There's a pile of chips on the plate followed by a (somehow) volumetrically similar blob of toppings led by refried beans. And eaters are supposed to figure out how to get a delicious, balanced bite with half the chips naked and the other half saggy and soggy under the weight of beans.

There's a better way, and it starts with the right way to apply the refried beans, which is to each individual chip. If that sounds time-consuming, that's because it can be. But there's a hack to make it almost as fast as just plopping it on, no matter which refried bean recipe you choose: a piping bag.

Piping your refried beans onto your nachos results in an even layer of toppings and a harmonious distribution of flavors without having to assemble them as you eat. And since each chip is only burdened with as much weight as it can realistically carry, you also avoid a layer of chips of compromised texture atop the crispy, undressed ones.