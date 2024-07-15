If You Aren't Grilling Your Fruit Kebabs You're Missing Out

Grilled pineapple is one of the best options for kebabs as its firmness will keep it from falling off the skewer and its high sugar content makes for great caramelization. Melons, like grilled honeydew melon and watermelon, are also great for kebabs. While they aren't as sweet as pineapple, they have less of an individual taste, meaning that grilling enhances their flavor more significantly. With their ideal shape, natural sweetness, and bright flavor that pairs well with all manner of other fruits, strawberries are one of the best berries for grilling.

Stone fruits and mangoes are commonly grilled because of their high sugar content, though be wary of overripe stone fruit, which will fall off the skewer. The firmness of apples makes them great for grilling. Not only are cooked apples delicious, as apple pie demonstrates, but they're also mild enough in flavor to pair well with a variety of other grilled fruits, and the same goes for pears.

Sauces and dips make for great additions to grilled fruit kebabs, whether it's a simple squeeze of lemon or a rich aged balsamic drizzle. For something light and refreshing, try pairing fruit kebabs with a yogurt dip. When searching for a simple but natural addition, look no further than grilled fruit with minted citrus dip. To try a combination that's a little more adventurous, consider enhancing grilled fruit skewers with a spicy maple glaze.