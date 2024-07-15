If You Aren't Grilling Your Fruit Kebabs You're Missing Out
Two culinary highlights to look forward to each summer are grilled foods and seasonal fruits. Not only is pairing these two culinary delights thematic, but also incredibly delicious. There's scarcely a better format for grilled fruits than kebabs, a food presentation practically made for the grill. Whether it's vegetables or juicy meats, kebabs shine when their components are cooked to smoky perfection on the grill, and fruit kebabs are no exception.
Grilling fruit kebabs is a delicious way to update a classic dish and help it find a new home at summer BBQs. Grilling fruit enriches its flavor without sacrificing nutrients, as opposed to methods such as boiling, which can result in flavor and nutrient depletion. Not only are grilled fruits delicious, they're extremely customizable, as there are countless fruits to choose from. Making grilled fruit kebabs is an easy and fun way to enjoy fresh fruit as a sweet starter, a side to any dish, and a refreshing dessert after a heavy grilled meal.
Tips for making grilled fruit kebabs
Since grilling fruits carmelizes their sugars, particularly sweet fruits are some of the best to use for grilled fruit kebabs. To help caramelize more tart options like citrus fruits, add sugar when grilling to provide additional sweetness and prevent sticking. Additionally, the grill provides fruits with a rich, smoky flavor, meaning fruits that pair well with woody notes are also great for grilling. Normally large fruits are better for grilling since they won't fall through the grates, but kebabs ensure that all fruits, big and small, can be grilled to perfection.
Slightly underripe fruit is the best for grilling since overripe fruit will fall apart when grilled, though not too underripe as it will char before it loses firmness. Make sure to cut evenly to keep a uniform cooking time, and leave the skin on to help the fruit stay together under high heat. Preheating your grill and cooking on medium heat is another tip when grilling sweet fruit. Additionally when grilling fruit kebabs, use oil. Not only does it help bring out the fruit's flavor, but oiling the grates also helps to keep the fruit from sticking. Don't forget to watch your fruit closely, as it'll only take a few minutes to cook. To avoid burning the fruit, turn the kebabs frequently.
The best fruits and pairings for grilled fruit kebabs
Grilled pineapple is one of the best options for kebabs as its firmness will keep it from falling off the skewer and its high sugar content makes for great caramelization. Melons, like grilled honeydew melon and watermelon, are also great for kebabs. While they aren't as sweet as pineapple, they have less of an individual taste, meaning that grilling enhances their flavor more significantly. With their ideal shape, natural sweetness, and bright flavor that pairs well with all manner of other fruits, strawberries are one of the best berries for grilling.
Stone fruits and mangoes are commonly grilled because of their high sugar content, though be wary of overripe stone fruit, which will fall off the skewer. The firmness of apples makes them great for grilling. Not only are cooked apples delicious, as apple pie demonstrates, but they're also mild enough in flavor to pair well with a variety of other grilled fruits, and the same goes for pears.
Sauces and dips make for great additions to grilled fruit kebabs, whether it's a simple squeeze of lemon or a rich aged balsamic drizzle. For something light and refreshing, try pairing fruit kebabs with a yogurt dip. When searching for a simple but natural addition, look no further than grilled fruit with minted citrus dip. To try a combination that's a little more adventurous, consider enhancing grilled fruit skewers with a spicy maple glaze.