In and of itself, the act of introducing maple extract to pumpkin cream cake batter is simple. However, baking is a careful science, so it's good to keep a few tips in mind when shaking up recipes with new ingredients.

For starters, know the difference between genuine maple extract and its imitations. Adding dupe flavoring agents to baked goods isn't an automatic kitchen sin, but it can water down the depth and complexity of their true form. Imitation maple extract is commonly made with molasses and diluted vanilla extracts, so while it may provide pumpkin cream cake with a sweet, warming touch, the real stuff captures the true essence of maple sap. Bear in mind that real maple extract is more expensive than imitation varieties, so budget accordingly.

Though maple extract is a bit pricey, you only need a small amount to enjoy its flavor-forward pumpkin-enhancing benefits, so a single bottle can stretch across many uses. Ree Drumond only uses humble ½ a teaspoon to zhuzh up her pumpkin cream cake. Remember, maple extract is a concentrated flavoring, and too much of a good thing can overpower the cake or disrupt its texture. If you add too much, balance the flavor with a dash of acidity and remedy mushy textures with additional flour, all while remaining mindful of your liquid-to-dry ingredient ratios.