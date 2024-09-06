Here's How Many Beers A Pitcher Usually Holds
So you're at the bar with your friends and order a beer. Your bartender eyes the group, then hones in on you and asks, "Would you like a pint or pitcher?" It's not just an upsell; it's a fair question when a group is involved. If you're all ordering beers, it might make more sense to go with the pitcher. But will it cover enough for the entire party? That depends on your group size and how many beers a pitcher holds — but if you're not a big math person, don't fret. We're here to crunch some numbers so you don't have to. Let's get started!
The standard pitcher is 60 ounces. So how many glasses is that? Well, it depends on the size of your glass. One pitcher holds five 12-ounce glasses or six 10-ounce glasses. However, when dealing with a pint glass, things aren't as cut and dry. Since a pint is 16 ounces, a standard pitcher can hold 3.75. This is an awkward number, and if you're on the outs with one of your crew, you know whose glass to pour last. However, we hope you exercise more etiquette. You can always share amongst three (with extra beer to top off). Or if you have a big group, order a few pitchers to go around.
Assuming you want at least three beers, is a pitcher worth it? It depends. But if you've found yourself in this dilemma more than once, it can start to feel like some serious deja brew. Luckily, we're here to make this decision far easier by breaking down the top reasons to order a pitcher over a pint.
When to order a pitcher over a pint
A little beer drinking 101: Ordering a pitcher is the logical choice if it saves you money. However, this requires more math and sadly, we can't help you out without knowing prices. But generally speaking, you get more bang for your buck with a pitcher. So if your party is going to drink that many beers regardless, you may as well go for it.
Of course, ordering a pitcher is only ideal if your friends want the same beer. So if you're the "I'll have what she's having" type, suggest a pitcher. After all, beer isn't just about flavor. It's a social drink that brings people together, creating comradery. And because it has less alcohol than liquor, you're more likely to maintain your composure, which lends itself to deeper communication and connection.
However, there are some instances when you're better off with a pint. If you're flying solo, a pitcher is a tall order. But if you insist on going this route, we recommend pairing your beer with food and those craving salty snacks will love combining fried nibbles with a pitcher of pale ale. Some states also have laws regarding pitchers of beer. In Massachusetts, you'll need a minimum of three people to order a pitcher, and in DC, you'll have to stay firmly planted in your seats while drinking one. Meanwhile, Vermont law forbids pitchers to be larger than 32 ounces which is solely two pints. So although there's a time and a place for a pitcher, when the stars align, it can be a brewtiful thing.