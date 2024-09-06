Here's How Many Beers A Pitcher Usually Holds

So you're at the bar with your friends and order a beer. Your bartender eyes the group, then hones in on you and asks, "Would you like a pint or pitcher?" It's not just an upsell; it's a fair question when a group is involved. If you're all ordering beers, it might make more sense to go with the pitcher. But will it cover enough for the entire party? That depends on your group size and how many beers a pitcher holds — but if you're not a big math person, don't fret. We're here to crunch some numbers so you don't have to. Let's get started!

The standard pitcher is 60 ounces. So how many glasses is that? Well, it depends on the size of your glass. One pitcher holds five 12-ounce glasses or six 10-ounce glasses. However, when dealing with a pint glass, things aren't as cut and dry. Since a pint is 16 ounces, a standard pitcher can hold 3.75. This is an awkward number, and if you're on the outs with one of your crew, you know whose glass to pour last. However, we hope you exercise more etiquette. You can always share amongst three (with extra beer to top off). Or if you have a big group, order a few pitchers to go around.

Assuming you want at least three beers, is a pitcher worth it? It depends. But if you've found yourself in this dilemma more than once, it can start to feel like some serious deja brew. Luckily, we're here to make this decision far easier by breaking down the top reasons to order a pitcher over a pint.