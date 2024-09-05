When It Comes To Quality Baguettes, Aldi Is The Clear Winner
A fresh baguette is a thing of beauty. The irresistible pleasantly yeasty aroma, the slightly crisp crust contrasting with a fluffy, chewy interior — it's a level of carb satisfaction that's hard to beat, all with that delightfully iconic long and thin aesthetic.
However, for those of us who don't live in France or have a great French bakery in the neighborhood, finding a quality French-style baguette can be pretty difficult — and if you do have access to a place that produces these breads at a high quality, they might be on the extra pricey side. Sure, you can try your hand at anyone-can-make great crusty baguettes, but oftentimes convenience counts as well, so having a reliable go-to source for your baguette needs can be critical.
Fortunately, many of us do live within driving distance of an Aldi supermarket. And thanks to its award-winning take-and-bake Aldi exclusive Specially Selected French baguette, anyone can have a fluffy, fresh-from-the-oven option in a matter of minutes, at a price point that will be a whole lot easier to digest than a plane ticket to Paris.
Why this baguette brings home the awards
The Product of the Year Award has been handing out accolades for innovation and quality for more than three decades – all based on consumer votes. Aldi is no stranger to this superlative, (check out the Aldi ravioli that's so good it's won awards, for example), and in fact, you can find another POY award-winning bread from Aldi that is definitely a must-buy in their sliced Italian loaf.
In 2023, the Aldi Specially Selected French baguette took the bread category, it's no doubt that part the appeal to these voting consumers had to do with that innovative take-and-bake format, which is attractive to anyone who has purchased a store-made baguette only to find that they'd been sold a stale product. This traditional-style baguette is par-baked, meaning that after popping it in the oven for just minutes, you'll have a toasty, versatile crowd-pleaser that you can be certain will pack the fresh flavor and texture so essential to baguette satisfaction.
Additionally, its price point is a game changer. Spotting this product for $1.75 at 9.5 ounces (six servings, making it less than 30 cents each) could inspire all kinds of carb-centric uses for bread-lovers, with none of the fancy bakery sticker shock.
Putting your prize-winning baguette to use
French baguettes can be useful in so many forms, and the Aldi Specially Selected entry into the category is no exception. You can cut it up on a bias into slices that can serve as an elegant stage for bruschetta. Alternately, cut up the baguette lengthwise and fill with your favorite meats and cheeses (grab some of Aldi's Priano Prosciutto Italiano and an Emporium Selection fresh mozzarella ball while you're at the store), then cut it into sandwiches (you can make them full sized, or even make them into smaller, appetizer-style sandwiches).
Should you wind up with leftovers from your loaf, you can always convert baguette straggler slices into a sweet bread pudding, or a breakfast favorite like savory strata or vanilla-spiced French toast. Whether you use this prized baguette to feed a crowd, arrange around a dip to bring to a party, or simply rip off hunks and enjoy fresh from the oven, there's a pretty good chance that this quality bake-at-home bread will win your loyalty.