When It Comes To Quality Baguettes, Aldi Is The Clear Winner

A fresh baguette is a thing of beauty. The irresistible pleasantly yeasty aroma, the slightly crisp crust contrasting with a fluffy, chewy interior — it's a level of carb satisfaction that's hard to beat, all with that delightfully iconic long and thin aesthetic.

However, for those of us who don't live in France or have a great French bakery in the neighborhood, finding a quality French-style baguette can be pretty difficult — and if you do have access to a place that produces these breads at a high quality, they might be on the extra pricey side. Sure, you can try your hand at anyone-can-make great crusty baguettes, but oftentimes convenience counts as well, so having a reliable go-to source for your baguette needs can be critical.

Fortunately, many of us do live within driving distance of an Aldi supermarket. And thanks to its award-winning take-and-bake Aldi exclusive Specially Selected French baguette, anyone can have a fluffy, fresh-from-the-oven option in a matter of minutes, at a price point that will be a whole lot easier to digest than a plane ticket to Paris.