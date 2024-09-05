Your Deviled Egg Mixture Needs Heat. Here's A Simple Way To Add It

One of the easiest ways to make green jalapeño deviled eggs is to use a jalapeño-based hot sauce. The great thing about this method is there is no shortage of these peppery sauces on the market, and some will add not only spice but other flavors. Check out a jalapeño sauce with wasabi horseradish if you really love the heat, or experiment with a jalapeño sauce that has pineapple and other tropical fruit flavors. Sounds weird? Don't knock it until you've tried it because pineapple deviled eggs are pretty delicious. There are also sauces with flavor profiles that lean more toward herbaceous freshness, garlicky goodness, or chipotle smokiness, all of which are amazing for deviled eggs.

You can also add a fine-diced fresh jalapeño or two to your deviled egg mixture. Or, to easily improve the presentation, add a thin slice of pepper to the top.

Fresh is great, but what if you can't find them? There are advantages to using pickled jalapeños. These jalapeños — which can also be chopped and added to your deviled egg mix — have a milder heat, and while you might get one super spicy and one not-so-spicy fresh jalapeño, you generally don't have to worry about that with pickled peppers. You can also add a touch of the brine: If your favorite recipe calls for vinegar, replace it with the pepper brine for something truly delicious.