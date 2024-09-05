Your Deviled Egg Mixture Needs Heat. Here's A Simple Way To Add It
Deviled eggs have been around for a long time, and we can go all the way back to the 13th century to find a recipe that would look familiar to our modern eyes. Even the ancient Romans served eggs in platters that look like something you'd find on any picnic table today, and frankly, it's no wonder that classic deviled eggs have become a potluck star. They're bite-sized morsels of creamy deliciousness, and they're so versatile that not only is there something for everyone, but you'll never get bored.
There are many ingredients that can take your deviled egg game to the next level, and if you like things a little on the spicy side, look no further than everyone's favorite pepper: the jalapeño. There are a few different ways to use this pepper to add a spicy kick to the delicious creaminess of your go-to deviled egg recipe, and they're all easy. Not only will jalapeños add heat, but you'll find that adding these peppers changes your flavor profile in a way that works incredibly well alongside other ingredients.
How to incorporate jalapeños into your deviled eggs
One of the easiest ways to make green jalapeño deviled eggs is to use a jalapeño-based hot sauce. The great thing about this method is there is no shortage of these peppery sauces on the market, and some will add not only spice but other flavors. Check out a jalapeño sauce with wasabi horseradish if you really love the heat, or experiment with a jalapeño sauce that has pineapple and other tropical fruit flavors. Sounds weird? Don't knock it until you've tried it because pineapple deviled eggs are pretty delicious. There are also sauces with flavor profiles that lean more toward herbaceous freshness, garlicky goodness, or chipotle smokiness, all of which are amazing for deviled eggs.
You can also add a fine-diced fresh jalapeño or two to your deviled egg mixture. Or, to easily improve the presentation, add a thin slice of pepper to the top.
Fresh is great, but what if you can't find them? There are advantages to using pickled jalapeños. These jalapeños — which can also be chopped and added to your deviled egg mix — have a milder heat, and while you might get one super spicy and one not-so-spicy fresh jalapeño, you generally don't have to worry about that with pickled peppers. You can also add a touch of the brine: If your favorite recipe calls for vinegar, replace it with the pepper brine for something truly delicious.
Other ingredients can improve your deviled eggs even more
There are a few things you should keep in mind when adding heat to your deviled eggs, and let's start with those raw peppers. Jalapeños get their heat from capsaicin, and depending on which parts of the pepper you use, you can control the heat. If you want more, add some of the seeds and the ribs of the pepper, which tend to have more capsaicin.
For the ultimate deviled eggs, you can also add some crunch with breadcrumbs. The texture is everything, after all, and another great option is to use bacon, either crumbled or in pieces. Looking to really impress? This one's a little more complicated, but it's worth it: If you're going to be making chicken as well, take the chicken skin, remove the fat, season, and bake until crispy, then add a piece on each egg.
You could also try swapping some of your mayo for sour cream or crème fraîche or add a dash of pesto. Or, for a deviled egg that has flavors reminiscent of a jalapeño popper, add some shredded cheese, cream cheese, and green onions.