For The Best Deviled Eggs, Add Some Crunch With Breadcrumbs
Deviled eggs aren't just for Easter hors d'oeuvres and baby shower finger foods. Though they might not be your go-to mid-day snack on an average Tuesday, you might be singing a different tune once you sprinkle in one simple secret ingredient: breadcrumbs.
Luxuriously creamy, a classic deviled egg filling is made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice or relish stuffed into a smooth, hard-boiled egg white. The only downside to these protein-rich, bite-sized snacks? They often lack textural contrast. However, by dusting a layer of breadcrumbs over the final product, you can enjoy a batch of deviled eggs with a more dynamic and exciting mouthfeel. Creamy, rich, and crunchy? Now that's a deviled egg worth making on a Tuesday afternoon.
Beyond the pleasant textural contrast, breadcrumbs have a mostly neutral flavor, which means you'll never need to compromise on or omit your favorite deviled egg fixings — yes, we're talking about paprika. While we're on the topic of customizations, you can also select from a variety of breadcrumbs made from different types of bread to suit your unique tastes and preferences. Did we mention that they also act as an edible garnish, providing an appetizing visual flair to your deviled eggs? Functional flavor for the win!
Exploring deviled egg and breadcrumb variations
In the kitchen, options are everything. Even simple finger foods like deviled eggs can benefit from the occasional departure from traditions. Although dusting them with breadcrumbs might already satisfy your itch to jazz up your go-to deviled egg recipe, consider the many options you have for breadcrumbs. Made from finely ground dried bread and crusts without added seasonings or flavors, you can never go wrong with plain breadcrumbs. They're versatile and work well in a wide range of recipes, making them a tried and true option for sprinkling over deviled eggs.
If you want to maximize your breadcrumb crunch, panko breadcrumbs are another excellent option. These Japanese-style breadcrumbs are made from crustless bread and boast a coarse, airy consistency. Because their main purpose is to give deep-fried foods a crunchy coating, they'll give your deviled eggs the ultimate crispy exterior. Italian breadcrumbs — made with added seasonings and herbs such as parsley, oregano, thyme, and garlic powder — are perfect for infusing your deviled eggs with a bold, garden-fresh flavor without tapping into your own spice cabinet. Easy and flavorful, what's not to love?
If you don't have any store-bought breadcrumbs in your pantry and don't have the energy to make a trip to the supermarket, you can always make them at home using any bread you might have on hand. Don't be afraid to get creative, either. You can make breadcrumbs from whole wheat bread, sourdough, or, for something more adventurous, biscuits, croissants, or by pulverizing your favorite flavored croutons.
Complementary ingredients for breadcrumb-kissed deviled eggs
Name a more iconic breakfast than bacon, eggs, and toast. Sprinkling a pinch of bacon bits atop your breadcrumb-studded deviled eggs will boost both the protein content and the crunch factor of the eggy snack while giving it that classic morning meal feel. If you're not using Italian breadcrumbs, top your deviled eggs with chopped chives or green onions for a fresh, herbal, and slightly peppery allium flair. Not only will this provide depth of flavor to the neutral-tasting breadcrumbs, but it will also add a pop of color to the presentation of your deviled eggs.
Feeling spicy? Embellish your deviled eggs with pickled jalapeños to add a succulent, tangy crunch that bolsters the crispiness imparted by the breadcrumbs. If jalapeños aren't your thing, try pickled red onions instead. And if all else fails, try toasting your breadcrumbs on the stove in a small amount of butter or oil for a more comforting, cozy, and quintessentially toasty taste. Whichever way you choose to dress up your deviled eggs, don't skip the breadcrumbs!