For The Best Deviled Eggs, Add Some Crunch With Breadcrumbs

Deviled eggs aren't just for Easter hors d'oeuvres and baby shower finger foods. Though they might not be your go-to mid-day snack on an average Tuesday, you might be singing a different tune once you sprinkle in one simple secret ingredient: breadcrumbs.

Luxuriously creamy, a classic deviled egg filling is made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice or relish stuffed into a smooth, hard-boiled egg white. The only downside to these protein-rich, bite-sized snacks? They often lack textural contrast. However, by dusting a layer of breadcrumbs over the final product, you can enjoy a batch of deviled eggs with a more dynamic and exciting mouthfeel. Creamy, rich, and crunchy? Now that's a deviled egg worth making on a Tuesday afternoon.

Beyond the pleasant textural contrast, breadcrumbs have a mostly neutral flavor, which means you'll never need to compromise on or omit your favorite deviled egg fixings — yes, we're talking about paprika. While we're on the topic of customizations, you can also select from a variety of breadcrumbs made from different types of bread to suit your unique tastes and preferences. Did we mention that they also act as an edible garnish, providing an appetizing visual flair to your deviled eggs? Functional flavor for the win!