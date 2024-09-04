Your Chicken Fajitas Are Way Too Dry, But There's A Simple Fix

Apart from chicken fajitas, overly dry chicken is a dreaded possibility in many other dishes. Here are a few things to consider if you want to keep your chicken on the juicer side. Marinating your chicken before cooking is a great way to lock in moisture. Most marinades contain an oil or acid, which will help the meat absorb the liquid content. Make sure you seal your chicken well when marinating, and don't let it marinate for longer than 24 hours to avoid being left with mushy meat. Brining your chicken for a few hours before cooking is also a great way to ensure it stays juicy. Brining focuses on giving the chicken extra moisture rather than flavor, so a simple brine can consist of just salt, water, and a little sugar. If you want to add flavor to your brine, there are plenty of other liquids you can brine chicken in, like chicken broth or beer.

Bringing your chicken to room temperature before cooking will also help you avoid a dry dish. Letting your chicken sit out of the fridge for 15-30 minutes (an hour for a whole chicken) will allow it to cook evenly with no overcooked pieces. Be mindful of how long your chicken has been out, and avoid placing it in direct sunlight to minimize the risk of food poisoning. Following these steps may just be the key to making your juiciest chicken fajitas yet!