Your Chicken Fajitas Are Way Too Dry, But There's A Simple Fix
Mexican food is a cuisine that many love eating out or cooking at home. There's a dish for everyone, and the feeling of eating tacos on a Tuesday is hard to beat. If you're a fan of Mexican cuisine, chicken fajitas are probably something you've tasted or even tried to make. Although they are a relatively simple recipe, one small factor can make your fajitas go from delight to disaster: dry chicken. This can be hard to fix; even drowning it in guacamole or salsa won't always mask a rubbery bite.
The simple fix to avoid dry chicken fajitas is to leave your chicken in big pieces while pan-frying it and cut it into thin strips after it's cooked. Cooking your chicken breast whole or in bigger pieces will prevent it from releasing all of its moisture and let it stay softer inside. Once you've cooked your chicken, let it rest under aluminum foil before slicing and serving in your fajitas with tortilla wraps, vegetables, and fresh guacamole.
How to make juicy chicken fajitas
If your chicken breasts are too big, cut them in half lengthwise before marinating to make searing them easier. Using a large skillet, cook your chicken on high heat for around 3 minutes on each side. Pay close attention to your chicken to avoid overcooking it, as this will leave you with a dry protein. If you have a meat thermometer, the middle of your chicken breast will be at about 165 degrees Fahrenheit when ready.
If you don't want to worry about how to fix dry chicken, let it rest for at least 5 minutes under some aluminum foil. This allows the chicken to stay in the juices, keeping it tender when you cut it. If you don't have a meat thermometer, you can cut into a piece to see whether your chicken needs a few extra minutes on the pan. After cooking your peppers and onions, slice your chicken against the grain to ensure it stays soft, and serve with your desired fajita toppings.
Other ways to keep your chicken juicy
Apart from chicken fajitas, overly dry chicken is a dreaded possibility in many other dishes. Here are a few things to consider if you want to keep your chicken on the juicer side. Marinating your chicken before cooking is a great way to lock in moisture. Most marinades contain an oil or acid, which will help the meat absorb the liquid content. Make sure you seal your chicken well when marinating, and don't let it marinate for longer than 24 hours to avoid being left with mushy meat. Brining your chicken for a few hours before cooking is also a great way to ensure it stays juicy. Brining focuses on giving the chicken extra moisture rather than flavor, so a simple brine can consist of just salt, water, and a little sugar. If you want to add flavor to your brine, there are plenty of other liquids you can brine chicken in, like chicken broth or beer.
Bringing your chicken to room temperature before cooking will also help you avoid a dry dish. Letting your chicken sit out of the fridge for 15-30 minutes (an hour for a whole chicken) will allow it to cook evenly with no overcooked pieces. Be mindful of how long your chicken has been out, and avoid placing it in direct sunlight to minimize the risk of food poisoning. Following these steps may just be the key to making your juiciest chicken fajitas yet!