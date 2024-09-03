Give Your Caprese Salad A Twist By Frying That Mozzarella

Frying the mozzarella for your Caprese salad is a bit more work than just laying out fresh slices, but it's not as hard as you think. Slices of mozzarella will work for this but can be tricky because they're thinner so will melt faster during the frying process. For best results, get small mozzarella balls and when you've finished frying them, give them a little squish so you can layer them in. If you want the crispiest mozzarella, be sure to drain any liquid and then dredge the cheese through flour, egg beat together with a splash of milk, and then either panko or golden breadcrumbs.

The two biggest challenges are not having the cheese melt into your fry oil and not taking too long to put the salad together so that you end up with cold mozzarella again. To avoid this, try dredging the cheese at least half an hour before frying, or even the day before, and then storing the cheese in the fridge. This will help with both of those challenges as the cold cheese won't melt as quickly and all you have to do when you want to eat is give the mozzarella a quick fry until golden brown and then you can assemble. Of course, you can always just use frozen mozzarella sticks. It won't be as pretty or as fresh, but the end result will be relatively close.