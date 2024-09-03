Make Your Next Omelet In The Air Fryer And Taste The Magic

Though it's been around longer, the air fryer is a kitchen appliance that took the world by storm during COVID-19 and has since been given a permanent place on many kitchen counters — nearly two-thirds of U.S. households, to be exact. If your home has one, you won't be surprised by this as it's hard to argue with the benefits it can bring. Air fryers are a healthy way to roast, crisp, bake, and even dehydrate your foods while saving time and money. It can be hard to remember that there are actually some foods that you shouldn't be making in your air fryer.

You may have already tried making pancakes or hashbrowns in your air fryer, but making an omelet may not have been on your radar. Here's why it should be. If you've tried to make the perfect omelet before, you'll know a few attentive steps are required. From testing your pan heat to stirring your omelet while shaking the pan to gently rolling your omelet, you're one mistake away from ending up with, well, scrambled eggs. Air frying your omelet requires minimal time and effort, with a soft and fluffy reward. It's as simple as whisking your eggs, adding mix-ins, and air frying in a baking-safe dish. No supervision needed!