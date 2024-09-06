The Averna Limonata Cocktail Tastes Like Sunshine And Only Requires 2 Ingredients
While some alcoholic drinks require a multitude of ingredients and complicated steps, some of the tastiest cocktails are actually the simplest to make. Pairing the right liquor with a great mixer can result in two-ingredient deliciousness — and the Averna Limonata cocktail is no exception. Using the iconic Italian bitter, Averna, and some lemon soda, you can create a drink that tastes like a powerful dose of sunshine.
The bittersweet taste of Averna mixed with the freshness of lemon soda is the perfect bright combination suitable for any occasion. Whether you need a fresh drink at the end of a hot day or are looking for quick and easy libation to serve at function, this Italian classic can be your go to. Stock up on these two main ingredients, and a lemon or two for a garnish, and you'll be sippin' pretty in no time.
What is Averna liqueur?
Amaro Averna Siciliano, known commonly as Averna, is a Sicilian liqueur has been using the same traditional recipe since 1868. This iconic bottle of bitters is made of the essential oils found in oranges and lemons, which are infused with spices such as sage, juniper berries, and even hints of liquorice. Averna is a type of amaro, meaning it's an herbal liqueur that is best served straight as an after-dinner digestif. But it's also the perfect alcohol for a light cocktail.
Combining a few ounces of Averna with some lemon soda, such as the popular San Pellegrino, and a few ice cubes is all you need to complete this Italian highball. (And if you don't know what a highball drink is, we've got you covered.) To customize the lemon taste and add more sweetness, you can swap the lemon soda for straight lemon juice and simple syrup before topping it off with sparkling water. This variation is closer to the company's recommended Averna Sour, which requires Averna, lemon juice, and simple syrup — best for those who may want to skip the carbonation.
The finishing touches for your Averna Limonata
No proper cocktail is complete without an accompanying garnish, especially one that highlights the flavor of your drink. Some classic garnishes for this sweet and bitter Averna Limonata are mint or sage leaves for a dash for freshness, or even a sprig of rosemary which highlights the herby flavor in the Averna. You can also get creative with fruit and vegetable garnishes to take your drink to the next level, such as a lemon wheel or orange twist to bring out Averna's citrusy twang.
Since Averna is an after dinner drink, it pairs extremely well with desserts. Since amaros tend to be very bitter liqueurs, they balance out very thick and creamy dishes like panna cotta, another Italian classic. Panna cotta literally means "cooked cream" in Italian and that is molded with gelatin and can be enhanced with other flavors. To balance the bitterness of the Averna while still playing into the citrus taste, try making a lemon mascarpone panna cotta for a bite of creamy freshness alongside your sparkling Averna Limonata.