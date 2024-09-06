The Averna Limonata Cocktail Tastes Like Sunshine And Only Requires 2 Ingredients

While some alcoholic drinks require a multitude of ingredients and complicated steps, some of the tastiest cocktails are actually the simplest to make. Pairing the right liquor with a great mixer can result in two-ingredient deliciousness — and the Averna Limonata cocktail is no exception. Using the iconic Italian bitter, Averna, and some lemon soda, you can create a drink that tastes like a powerful dose of sunshine.

The bittersweet taste of Averna mixed with the freshness of lemon soda is the perfect bright combination suitable for any occasion. Whether you need a fresh drink at the end of a hot day or are looking for quick and easy libation to serve at function, this Italian classic can be your go to. Stock up on these two main ingredients, and a lemon or two for a garnish, and you'll be sippin' pretty in no time.