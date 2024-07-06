What Is A Highball Drink And Why Is It Called That?

While some drinks get named simply after their creators, the highball drink has much more historical beginnings. The use of the tall or "high" glass has always been part of the story and, in some versions, is the only reason for the word's inclusion in the name. In one story, the term "ball" is attributed to the Irish slang term for whiskey. When served in a high glass with soda water, the drink officially became the High Ball, named in The Mixicologist, published in 1895, and was later shortened to highball.

The other main origin story of the drink, however, is attributed to its popularity during the prime age of the railroad. In train-speak, a highball refers to a signal for a train to proceed at full steam, acknowledged by two short train honks and then a long whistle. The highball drink is meant to mimic the aspects of the railroad signal, seeing as it's easy to make. It is characterized by two short pours of spirit followed by a heap of soda.

You can make a highball with other alcohols like vodka or gin, and there is no single type of soda to pair it with. Ginger ale and other seltzers are normal ingredients, so long as they're sparkling. Finally, you can't make a highball without a tall glass filled with ice — sorry, your mixed drink in a red Solo cup does not count as a highball.