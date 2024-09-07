Rodger Bowser says one surefire way to get the freshest, least soggy sandwiches you possibly can is not to prepare the sandwiches at all. "I recommend that you keep the ingredients separate and assemble your sandwich at the picnic," he notes. "[It] avoids things getting squished or soggy." Another benefit to this method is that it ensures there are no complaints about onions or pickles or the wrong kind of cheese. Everyone can just assemble their sandwich exactly how they want it.

But that's not always practical. A lot of people who receive picnic invites expect fully realized food. They could DIY a sandwich at home. But there's always the McDLT compromise. That's not a typo. It's an '80s menu offering from Mickey D's that saw the fast-food chain offering a special burger box that kept the "hot side hot and the cool side cool." (That was actually the slogan.)

Essentially, you just build the sandwich in sections, keeping items grouped by temperature and moisture level. But in this case, avoid anything hot; there are some things you just shouldn't take to a picnic. Then, you and your fellow picnickers can grab some bread, a filler of meat and cheese, a topper of lettuce and tomato, and prep them at the last minute.