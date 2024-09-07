Pro Tips For How To Keep Sandwiches Super Fresh On The Go
You bought the cutest picnic set you could find on Amazon and have the perfect picnic lunch menu planned out down to the napkins. Only one thing could ruin it now: a questionably fresh sandwich, which is actually kind of a big deal now that you think of it, since your BFF's new food blogger flame is coming. Maintaining the sandwich's peak quality has just become your Priority Numero Uno.
Well, take a deep breath. Daily Meal spoke exclusively with Rodger Bowser, head chef and managing partner at Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to get the scoop on how to keep your sandwiches fresh until lunchtime to avoid any issues. Most importantly, Bowser's top tips are keeping food properly chilled and building your sandwiches at the last possible minute to keep wet ingredients wet and dry ingredients (mostly) dry. And if that doesn't work, have a plan B.
Keep the ingredients separated
Rodger Bowser says one surefire way to get the freshest, least soggy sandwiches you possibly can is not to prepare the sandwiches at all. "I recommend that you keep the ingredients separate and assemble your sandwich at the picnic," he notes. "[It] avoids things getting squished or soggy." Another benefit to this method is that it ensures there are no complaints about onions or pickles or the wrong kind of cheese. Everyone can just assemble their sandwich exactly how they want it.
But that's not always practical. A lot of people who receive picnic invites expect fully realized food. They could DIY a sandwich at home. But there's always the McDLT compromise. That's not a typo. It's an '80s menu offering from Mickey D's that saw the fast-food chain offering a special burger box that kept the "hot side hot and the cool side cool." (That was actually the slogan.)
Essentially, you just build the sandwich in sections, keeping items grouped by temperature and moisture level. But in this case, avoid anything hot; there are some things you just shouldn't take to a picnic. Then, you and your fellow picnickers can grab some bread, a filler of meat and cheese, a topper of lettuce and tomato, and prep them at the last minute.
Control the temperature
Keeping the food items separated is only half the battle, especially if you've got a long drive or wait before the picnic. You could put the sandwiches in a cooler with ice, and that will do the job. But that's introducing yet one more way your sandwich could end up soggy.
Rodger Bowser has you covered there too. "Dry ice is a great way to cool your food without getting it wet," he recommends. Depending on how much you have and how big the pieces are, it can last for hours, making it perfect for a larger picnic where people may come at different times. If you can't find it at your local supermarket or superstore, look for a dry ice or emergency ice supplier in your area. Just be careful that everyone knows it's there and how to use dry ice safely.
Of course, you know what they say about the best-laid plans. If your sandwiches have to sit longer than you thought or you couldn't find dry ice, and water from the wet ice leaks into the sandwich bags, don't panic. Bowser advises, "[I]f you do find yourself with a picnic disaster, my recommendation is to keep your attitude positive and dial your nearest local sandwich shop and dispatch a delivery to your picnic location as soon as possible!"