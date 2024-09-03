The Easy Way To Upgrade Tuna Casserole Without Any Extra Steps
Tuna casserole is one of those fun vintage recipes that's still pretty popular in today's fast-paced modern world. While there are many retro dinner party foods that we wish would make a comeback, for many this family favorite casserole never went away and that's a great thing. It's given us the chance to make some major changes to this dish — if you haven't upgraded your tuna noodle casserole by topping it with potato chips, you absolutely need to do that, ASAP. If there's anything we love more than ways to improve on dishes, it's tips and tricks that take minimal work.
There's one other super easy way to make your tuna casserole that much better. Not even a single extra step is involved. This one starts at the store and involves taking a second look at the tuna you're buying. That's because not all canned tuna is created equal. Opting for a high-quality variety will make a major difference in your casseroles.
If words like "mushy" come to mind when you think of canned tuna, you'll be shocked at how good the best stuff really is. The highest-quality canned tuna has large, firm flakes and delicate flavors that work with your other ingredients instead of overpowering them. But how do you choose the best?
What to look for when shopping for tuna
One of the most important things you can do to serve up a crowd-pleasing tuna casserole is to pay attention to the type of tuna. Different varieties will change the final dish. Skipjack has a more fishy taste, which might be what you're looking for. If not, opt for more mild albacore or yellowfin (both of which usually come in larger chunks, too).
High-quality canned tuna will be sustainable. Look for terms like "pole-caught," "troll-caught," "school-caught," or "free school," and "FAD-free." FAD stands for fish aggregating device; this is the use of various lures designed to attract fish. The problem is that it attracts all kinds of fish and not just tuna, meaning it can do some serious damage to an ecosystem.
There are a few other things to keep in mind. If there is no information about sourcing on a can of tuna, it's likely not of high quality. Also, "dolphin-safe" doesn't always mean sustainable and price isn't always an indicator, either. There are plenty of high-quality but affordable options out there, like the Costco tuna that you'll feel good about eating.
Experiment with other types of fish and oil
Another easy way to upgrade your tuna casserole is to substitute or add other types of canned fish. Sure, tuna casserole is great, but what about serving up a flavorful salmon casserole? Canned crab meat can also be a flavorful swap, and you could also try mackerel, oysters, or even shrimp and mussels. Remember, quality matters for all canned fish, so reach for responsiblyfarmed, sustainable options no matter what you're using.
Here's another easy upgrade that can even save you a step in making a casserole. Tuna often comes packed in water or oil, but consider reaching for the oil-packed tuna for casseroles. Not only will the fish be more flavorful, but you can add some or all of that oil to the casserole for extra richness.
Finally, here's one more effortless tip: Don't overcook your casserole's pasta or noodles. No matter what your favorite casserole recipe is, undercooking the pasta before putting it into the oven will help prevent the entire thing from turning to mush. If you love that crispy top layer the most, use a shallow baking dish for an ultra-crispy casserole. All of this, coupled with high-quality fish, will make your tuna casserole a family favorite.