The Easy Way To Upgrade Tuna Casserole Without Any Extra Steps

Tuna casserole is one of those fun vintage recipes that's still pretty popular in today's fast-paced modern world. While there are many retro dinner party foods that we wish would make a comeback, for many this family favorite casserole never went away and that's a great thing. It's given us the chance to make some major changes to this dish — if you haven't upgraded your tuna noodle casserole by topping it with potato chips, you absolutely need to do that, ASAP. If there's anything we love more than ways to improve on dishes, it's tips and tricks that take minimal work.

There's one other super easy way to make your tuna casserole that much better. Not even a single extra step is involved. This one starts at the store and involves taking a second look at the tuna you're buying. That's because not all canned tuna is created equal. Opting for a high-quality variety will make a major difference in your casseroles.

If words like "mushy" come to mind when you think of canned tuna, you'll be shocked at how good the best stuff really is. The highest-quality canned tuna has large, firm flakes and delicate flavors that work with your other ingredients instead of overpowering them. But how do you choose the best?