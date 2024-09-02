The Genius Ingredient Swap For Unbeatable Fresh Kimchi

If you're someone who enjoys adding an extra punch of flavor to scrambled eggs or your favorite fried rice recipe, you may rely on kimchi to get the job done. Kimchi is a fermented Korean side dish made from a colorful range of produce, including napa cabbage, daikon radish, and green onion. It easily offers a slew of meals an extra element of crunchy, tangy goodness. However, if you're used to making kimchi at home and are looking for a way to add more fresh-tasting produce to the mix, you may want to swap out the added sugar for fruit puree.

Sugar is often included in some kimchi recipes to balance spicy seasonings and tangy inclusions, like fish sauce, chopped ginger, and garlic. Believe it or not, fresh fruit is an easy, natural way to enhance the flavor of this fermented accompaniment. Adding fresh apple or pear will brighten the flavor with a bright, fruity essence. Additionally, these fruit varieties have a milder, more nuanced sweetness than traditional cane sugar. Before attempting this fresh-tasting swap for yourself, consider these few helpful tips to make this alternative kimchi-making process a bit easier.