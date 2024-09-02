Your Salsa Is Seriously Missing This Refreshing Addition
When it comes to quick and easy snacks that you should definitely keep in the fridge, you can't go wrong with salsa. It's not only great with the usual dinnertime favorites like tacos, and breakfast classics like omelets, but the very best salsa recipes are also great on their own. Craving something light and deliciously crisp? Grab a flour tortilla, load up with salsa, and there's your snack. While most might think of the standard sort of salsa that's made with tomatoes, onions, and peppers, it can be much, much more than that.
"Salsa" simply means "sauce," and it's been around for a long time.The Aztecs were serving salsas, which means this modern favorite goes back to at least the 15th and 16th centuries. That's a long time to perfect all kinds of different recipes, and there's one major upgrade that you should definitely be adding to your salsa ... but probably aren't. What is it? Watermelon.
There's a few different ways to upgrade your salsa game with watermelon, and you don't even have to abandon your favorite tomato-based salsa in order to do it. You might want to, though, because once you start experimenting with watermelon salsa, it could open up a whole new world of possibilities for using this delicious sauce.
Watermelon and tomato are perfect for a hot summer day
At a glance, the combination of watermelon and tomato might look odd. It's not, though, and they actually work together really well. They're frequently seen together in salads and even in gazpacho, where they come together with a sweet tanginess that also works with traditional salsa ingredients. Use onions and chili peppers and fresh herbs like cilantro and mint, along with fresh lime juice for a citrusy kick. It'll all come together in a salsa that's perfect for a hot summer day.
You can also opt to skip tomatoes entirely, as there are plenty of other ways to make a watermelon salsa. Use cucumbers, bell peppers, habanero peppers, onions, and cilantro to replace the savory elements in your watermelon salsa recipe. Watermelon goes well with other fruits in dishes, like in a melon salsa with peaches.
There are a few things to keep in mind before you get to work on your salsa. There are a lot of mistakes that people make with salsa, from choosing the wrong tomatoes, onions, and peppers, to making it too watery. That last one is going to be one of the major pitfalls of a watermelon salsa, but it's easy to avoid; after slicing your watermelon, let it sit in a strainer for a few minutes to get rid of some of the juice. (Pro tip: Save the juice for watermelon margaritas!) You'll also want to go light on the salt, as it can pull more moisture out of your fruit.
How to serve your watermelon salsa
If salsa is one of your go-to ingredients for putting together an incredible taco Tuesday dinner, then watermelon salsa is a great way to mix things up. This light and refreshing version of salsa is particularly great when paired with chicken, avocado, and feta, or when it's added to fish tacos. If you're looking for something more simple, just grab some nachos and scoop it right from your container, or make a plate with refried beans, avocado, cheese, and sour cream.
Salsa is about more than just tacos, though, and once you serve watermelon salsa with your favorite grilled fish, you might never opt for another side. Try serving halibut with watermelon salsa, and if you prefer salmon, rest assured that it's pretty amazing there, too.
There's no shortage of ways to use watermelon salsa, but keep in mind that it's not going to last as long as homemade tomato salsa. That's usually fine for three to seven days in the fridge, but you're going to want to use that watermelon salsa in about two days – three at the max. Keep it in the fridge in an airtight container, and using it ASAP shouldn't be a problem: It's delicious!