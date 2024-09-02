Your Salsa Is Seriously Missing This Refreshing Addition

When it comes to quick and easy snacks that you should definitely keep in the fridge, you can't go wrong with salsa. It's not only great with the usual dinnertime favorites like tacos, and breakfast classics like omelets, but the very best salsa recipes are also great on their own. Craving something light and deliciously crisp? Grab a flour tortilla, load up with salsa, and there's your snack. While most might think of the standard sort of salsa that's made with tomatoes, onions, and peppers, it can be much, much more than that.

"Salsa" simply means "sauce," and it's been around for a long time.The Aztecs were serving salsas, which means this modern favorite goes back to at least the 15th and 16th centuries. That's a long time to perfect all kinds of different recipes, and there's one major upgrade that you should definitely be adding to your salsa ... but probably aren't. What is it? Watermelon.

There's a few different ways to upgrade your salsa game with watermelon, and you don't even have to abandon your favorite tomato-based salsa in order to do it. You might want to, though, because once you start experimenting with watermelon salsa, it could open up a whole new world of possibilities for using this delicious sauce.