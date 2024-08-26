Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Banana Beverages And Spicy Honey Pimento Chicken Sandwich Hit The Sweet Spot

It's only been a year since Chick-fil-A introduced one of its best menu items in a generation — the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken – but thankfully it's already returning to stores. Taking a page from its own customers who last year swapped out the regular filet for a spicy one, Chick-fil-A is now offering up a Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich as well. If this sandwich wasn't enough to celebrate, the long dormant cool Banana Pudding Milkshake, born in 2010 and last seen in 2012, is joining Chick-fil-A's fall menu, along with another newbie — the Banana Frosted Coffee.

This limited time only convergence of pimento cheese, drizzled honey, and banana pudding at Chick-fil-A sounds like an amazing cornucopia of delicious flavors. Yet, it's possible that the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was fine as-is and didn't need any additional spicing up. And if the Banana Pudding Milkshake was such a winner, then why did Chick-fil-A keep it from customers for over decade?

I headed to my local Chick-fil-A to try these new items and find out if they're all they're hyped up to be. This following chew and review is based on taste, uniqueness, and overall lovability.