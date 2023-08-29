Chick-Fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich & Caramel Crumble Milkshake Review: There's No Going Back Now

In the past few years, Chick-fil-A has quietly been experimenting in the kitchen and sharing some of its new products in select markets to see if they have any bite. One of those is the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which was the first ever attempt to futz with its signature item, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and, in the words of the company, make "an original take on an original." Another was the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake, which morphed into the Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

In 2020, select locations in North Carolina and South Carolina were the first test markets for the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. Initial expectations were quickly exceeded, with some customers walking away with 10 to 15 in hand. Since Salt Lake City was home to the largest consumers of Chick-fil-A's milkshakes, the company sent the then Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake to Utah for testing in 2021, which saw mixed results.

Flash-forward to 2023 — the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich + Caramel Crumble Milkshake are now ready for their national spotlight. Did Chick-fil-A do the original Chicken Sandwich proud or do it dirty? Is the newly minted shake a creamy dream or a dessert nightmare? We headed to our local Chick-fil-A on day one to give them a ty, and here is our chew and review of them...