The Extra Step That Gives Homemade Salsa Way More Flavor

Optimal vegetable roasting is the key to the best homemade salsa. So there are a few things you should know. You get better-tasting salsa from peak-ripeness veggies, especially when it comes to tomatoes. But roasting is also a practical way to improve the tomatoes' flavor at less favorable stages of ripeness. And you can absolutely use drained canned tomatoes. They're already peeled, so the outside won't char, but letting the water evaporate still yields a superior salsa, especially if everything else is caramelized.

Put your other (drier) veggies on a separate rimmed tray from the tomatoes if you can. Either way, don't overcrowd them or they'll braise in their own juices rather than roast. Oiling your veggies helps them brown more efficiently, while salt and pepper improve flavor. But most important is the high-heat oven (400 degrees Fahrenheit minimum). It may take an hour or more, but they aren't done until they're charred black, the tomatoes are jammy, and the other veggies are soft. Flipping them halfway through spreads the caramelization around.

You can skin them if you'd like. Leaving it on gives you a smokier salsa, but some people don't like the texture. Just let them cool to the touch before trying to pull the skin off. Also, reserve some of the cooked-out liquid from the tomato tray to adjust the texture of your salsa without diluting the flavor.