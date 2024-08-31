The Air Fryer Is A Total Game Changer For Halloumi

From Buffalo wings to leftover pizza and vegetable medleys, there are a million and one dishes to prepare in your handy dandy air fryer. A modern kitchen marvel with easy-to-use features, this high-speed compact oven does it all. Even certain cheese varieties, like halloumi, can benefit from the ol' air fryer treatment.

Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese with a mild, briny flavor and springy texture that is believed to have first been produced in the Mediterranean country of Cyprus. Unlike many cheeses, halloumi can be heated without melting, making it an excellent protein source in the absence of meat. Although it is commonly grilled or seared, air-frying this one-of-a-kind cheese is a game changer. For starters, halloumi cooks twice as fast in an air fryer than it does on the stove or conventional oven. Thanks to their 360-degree heat circulation, air fryers give halloumi that must-have golden brown char on its exterior, ensuring that it comes out just as satisfying as when using traditional cooking methods.

Additionally, air fryers are adept at facilitating the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction between amino acids and sugars in food that results not only in a jute-colored crisp but also a toastier and more complex flavor. Fast, convenient, and delicious to boot — what's not to love about air-fried halloumi?