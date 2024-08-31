The Spicy-Sweet Condiment Your Corn On The Cob Is Begging For

Corn on the cob can be enjoyed many different ways — for example, you can keep it simple with just a spread of butter, or you can do it elote style and turn it into Mexican street corn with some mayo, lime, chili powder, and Cotija. Elote may be perfect for anyone who likes to add a bit of spice to their corn, but it can be complicated and takes some effort. If you're looking for a way to bring in some spice — as well as some sweetness — to your corn on the cob, then look no further than this one delicious ingredient: hot pepper jelly.

For anyone unfamiliar, hot pepper jelly is basically as it sounds: jelly that has been infused with a variety of peppers. For example, hot pepper jelly may consist of a combination of one or multiple colors of bell peppers as well as jalapeños, the latter of which brings in most of the spice. Then, the sweetness comes in with the inclusion of sugar.

All you have to do is spread your desired amount of hot pepper jelly over your corn on the cob, and the flavor of the dish will be fully transformed. Corn on the cob is already savory with a bit of sweetness, so by adding hot pepper jelly, the sweetness will become more pronounced. Then, the heat from the peppers will balance out the dish's flavor. After all, who doesn't love a sweet and spicy combination?