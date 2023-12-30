The Most Important Seasoning Tip When Cooking Venison Steaks

If there is an underrated cut of meat, that honor unequivocally goes to venison. Not one of the first proteins that spring to mind when shopping for a holiday feast, venison often gets accused of being gamey or tough. There are ways to avoid the gamey taste by soaking the meat in milk before cooking, but to all those people who continue to insist on sleeping on venison, it may be that you just aren't cooking it correctly. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is seasoning venison like a normal steak. The phrase "venison steaks" may suggest that they're no different than a cut of beef, but this is where it gets tricky.

Vension typically refers to deer meat, but can also include caribou, elk, moose, and antelope meat. While steak lovers may be quick to salt a filet or t-bone, over-salting venison is a recipe for disaster. Dryness is the most common adversary to any meat dish, and salt is often the catalyst. As venison is already a lean cut of meat, salting heavily can turn the flavorful meal into something you can't sink your teeth into. Does this mean that salt is off the table entirely? Not necessarily. There is a way to give venison a flavor kick while still maintaining its tenderness.