Cooking Spray Is Your Ticket To Ultra-Crispy Baked Fish

You can't go wrong with eating more fish if you're trying to pack more protein into your diet without all the saturated fat and climate baggage of red meat. Whether it's salmon, sea bass, or sardines, there's a fish for every meal or occasion. The only drawback is that many people don't feel confident cooking fish at home. This is especially true if you prefer crispy fish because most of us don't own a deep fryer. Fear not, however. You probably have a product on your pantry shelf right now that can make any fish a little extra crispy using only the oven or the air fryer: cooking spray.

Aerosol sprays like Pam have been around for many years, and they've mostly been used for keeping food from sticking to cake pans and grill grates. These products are largely just regular cooking oil mixed with water and food-safe propellants. Thus, there is no reason why you can't spray it on your fish (per The Seattle Times). In fact, just a couple of sprays can replace an entire pan of cooking oil, enabling you to get a homemade fish fry on the table in no time.