The Telltale Sign That It's Time To Replace Your Air Fryer
When the air fryer first burst onto the scene in 2010, we knew it was more than just another niche kitchen gadget that would be lost to the cupboard before long. The air fryer quickly made a name for itself as a fast and convenient way of "frying" fresh and frozen foods alike. Like many savvy kitchen appliances, however, there does come a time when it will need to be replaced. To determine when exactly that is, there are signs to watch out for that will let you know when your air fryer isn't working properly anymore.
One of the biggest air fryer mistakes you want to avoid is ignoring strange sounds coming from the fancy convection oven. A low droning or whirring sound is a normal part of the cooking process, but any additional banging, clattering, or worrisome noise that doesn't quite seem right is a clear sign that something isn't, well, right. Luckily, though, there are some precautionary measures you can take to prolong the life of your air fryer.
No, your air fryer is not supposed to make that much noise
A little bit of noise coming from your air fryer is totally normal. An air fryer circulates hot air very fast within the basket in order to make food hot and crispy. If the noise you are hearing when using your air fryer sounds like a fan spinning or reminds you of a fast wind, you have a properly working appliance on your hands. Noises to look out for may sound like gears grinding or pieces of metal colliding together, scraping sounds, or the sound of something stuck within the inner machinery of the air fryer. For example, one Reddit user shared a video of their air fryer making strange noises with the suspicion that something was wrong. After listening, many commenters confirmed that it was not a normal noise and advised returning it and replacing the gadget.
Experts agree that this is the best course of action when your air fryer is making peculiar noises. Kitchen appliance expert David Rees told Top Ten Reviews, "If you begin to notice that yours is making strange sounds or is noisier than normal, this suggests that the fan or the motor may be damaged." To ensure your food is cooked properly and to avoid any safety concerns, it's best to snag a new one.
Before you replace your old air fryer, try cleaning it first
One reason your air fryer might be making weird noises is because it has never been properly cleaned — or at least, it's been quite a while since it received a thorough scrub. It is recommended that you clean your air fryer after every use to every few uses, depending on what food was prepared. Even if the dish you air fried didn't make a big mess and the basket appears crumb free, grease build up and debris can cause the fan and coils to quickly become clogged or stuck. Those strange noises you hear when you are using your air fryer could be due to leftover food swirling around the basket or becoming lodged in different areas of the air fryer's inner mechanisms.
Forgetting to clean your air fryer properly can also be a fire hazard when loose debris remains within the basket while cooking. So, before you give up on your air fryer completely in favor of a new one, try to remember the last time you gave it a good scrub. If you have properly cleaned and maintained your air fryer and the gadget is still making those loud mechanical noises, then it is definitely time to retire your current model.