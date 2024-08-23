The Telltale Sign That It's Time To Replace Your Air Fryer

When the air fryer first burst onto the scene in 2010, we knew it was more than just another niche kitchen gadget that would be lost to the cupboard before long. The air fryer quickly made a name for itself as a fast and convenient way of "frying" fresh and frozen foods alike. Like many savvy kitchen appliances, however, there does come a time when it will need to be replaced. To determine when exactly that is, there are signs to watch out for that will let you know when your air fryer isn't working properly anymore.

One of the biggest air fryer mistakes you want to avoid is ignoring strange sounds coming from the fancy convection oven. A low droning or whirring sound is a normal part of the cooking process, but any additional banging, clattering, or worrisome noise that doesn't quite seem right is a clear sign that something isn't, well, right. Luckily, though, there are some precautionary measures you can take to prolong the life of your air fryer.