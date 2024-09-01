The Grocery Store Red Flag That Should Send You Running

Grocery stores can be a bit chaotic. From spoiled cabbages to wonky carts to kids throwing tantrums, there's a lot that can go wrong. While we might shrug off some of these things, there's one red flag you shouldn't ignore: a dirty floor.

Now, don't get us wrong. Messes happen, and more often than not, they're caused by customers. All it takes is a curious kid or a clumsy shopper to spill soda or knock something over. That's totally normal when everyone's juggling bags, carts, and armfuls of stuff (some of which they probably shouldn't buy in the first place). But here's the thing: These messes should be cleaned up pronto. If you walk in and recognize stains from your last visit, it might be time to consider shopping elsewhere.

A dirty floor isn't just an eyesore — it's a health hazard. When something like a salad bag, fruit, or a packet of chips falls on the floor, it picks up all sorts of nasty germs from hundreds of shoppers' shoes. Spills that aren't cleaned up quickly can lead to slippery accidents. And if the floor's a mess, there might be other things the store is slacking on when handling your food.