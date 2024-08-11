The Origins Of The Freezer Aisle Go Back Way Farther Than We Thought

Whether stocking up on grab-and-go breakfasts or looking for an easy dinner that you rely on staying fresh and ready a few weeks from now, frozen food is a reliable option you shouldn't ignore while shopping. The frozen food aisles in a grocery store offer icy versions of produce, meat, and pre-cooked meals that have saved our dinner plans on several occasions. Per GroceryDive, a study by The Food Industry Association and the American Frozen Food Institute found that frozen food sales steadily rose in the United States in 2023, with 38% of shoppers prioritizing buying and consuming frozen food items daily. Most modern-day consumers see frozen foods as a good investment, storing their freezers with ingredients and meals that can be kept for a long time without spoiling.

Having frozen foods on hand also allows busy consumers to plan meals ahead of time with little prep. But shoppers could not always purchase items that would sit in their freezer for weeks at a time. In fact, it wasn't until 1930 that foods began to arrive frozen at grocery stores with the intention of selling to customers while still icy. The concept of frozen food dates back to ancient civilizations, long before extra tall freezers held all your goodies behind glass doors at the store — although you likely couldn't find air fryer-ready pizza rolls back then.